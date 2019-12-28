THEKEY (TKY) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Kucoin and LATOKEN. THEKEY has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $2,416.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,397,788,318 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinrail, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, LBank, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

