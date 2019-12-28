TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $653.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. TherapeuticsMD’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Brian Bernick acquired 36,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 4,387 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $55,539.42. Insiders have purchased 112,387 shares of company stock worth $352,539 over the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.