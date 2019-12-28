THETA (THETA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $78.72 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, OKEx and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.64 or 0.05929762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029856 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023446 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, WazirX, Coinbit, DDEX, Upbit, Hotbit, IDEX, Huobi, Fatbtc, OKEx, Binance and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

