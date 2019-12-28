Thingschain One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,136.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Thingschain has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $10,711.00 and approximately $5,136.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060843 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084788 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00070821 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,401.37 or 1.00227790 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

