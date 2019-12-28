Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $31,887.00 and $19,757.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00586300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009908 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 584.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.