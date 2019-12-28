Thrive Token Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $446,120.00 and $1,346.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.82 or 0.05913662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029828 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035811 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

