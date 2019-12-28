Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

TSE TWM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.20. 418,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $401.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.15. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$1.55.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.70 million. Research analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWM. Desjardins cut shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.80.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

