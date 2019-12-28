Tierion Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Tierion token can currently be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, HitBTC and Gate.io. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and $284,504.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tierion

Tierion’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Liqui, Huobi, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

