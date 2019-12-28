Ties.DB 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $88.00 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. In the last week, Ties.DB has traded up 55.4% against the dollar. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $266,081.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ties.DB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.01276700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00120747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ties.DB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ties.DB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.