Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Receives News Sentiment Score of 4.00

Media coverage about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tiffany & Co. earned a news sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Tiffany & Co.’s analysis:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.78. 1,044,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.39. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.16 and a 52-week high of $134.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

