TigerCash Market Cap Achieves $145,366.00 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $145,366.00 and approximately $8.74 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.34 or 0.02532495 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

