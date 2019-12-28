Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Up 11.5% in December

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 577,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $277,559.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,564.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,481,089.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Timken by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 677,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,773,000 after purchasing an additional 94,204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,209,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,076,000 after purchasing an additional 577,669 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Timken by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Timken by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,983,000 after purchasing an additional 329,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,655. Timken has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Timken will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Timken from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

