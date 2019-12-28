Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches One Day Volume of $290.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. Titan Coin has a market cap of $597,333.00 and $290.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

