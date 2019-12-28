Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 792,600 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 886,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Titan Medical worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TMDI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Titan Medical stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 355,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,232. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

