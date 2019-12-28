TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 56,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,972. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

