TokenClub (TCT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $154,630.00

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $154,630.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenClub token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE, FCoin and CoinBene. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.22 or 0.05886632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001216 BTC.

TokenClub Token Profile

TCT is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com.

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, CoinBene, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.