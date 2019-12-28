TokenPay Trading Down 3.2% This Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.42 million and $41,117.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0855 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060737 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00084837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00070821 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,346.48 or 1.00510693 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,755,487 coins and its circulating supply is 16,565,942 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

