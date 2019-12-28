Tokes (TKS) Hits One Day Volume of $70.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Tokes has a market cap of $115,324.00 and $70.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokes has traded down 64.3% against the US dollar. One Tokes token can now be purchased for $0.0872 or 0.00001191 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tokes Profile

Tokes is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 49,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,322,984 tokens. The official website for Tokes is tokesplatform.org. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokes

Tokes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

