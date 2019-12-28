TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $37,335.00 and approximately $317.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,272,260 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

