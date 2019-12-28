Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Short Interest Update

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 6,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,872.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 93,614 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 853.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 336,245 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $6,288,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 606,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. 1,346,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.