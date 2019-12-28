Tratin (TRAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Tratin has a market cap of $16.86 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tratin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Tratin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Bitibu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tratin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.05890334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Tratin Token Profile

Tratin (TRAT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tratin’s official website is tratin.io.

Tratin Token Trading

Tratin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tratin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tratin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tratin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tratin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.