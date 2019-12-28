TRAXIA Trading Up 228% Over Last 7 Days (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 257.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 228% higher against the US dollar. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $201,133.00 and $143.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00186512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.01295412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,820,714 tokens. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

