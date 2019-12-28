Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Down 12.2% in December

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the November 28th total of 382,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,461 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 39,184 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 86,970 shares during the period.
Shares of TMQ stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.13.
Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
