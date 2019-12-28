TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 402,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

TriMas stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. 111,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TriMas has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fisher Steven purchased 50,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $496,320.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,319 shares of company stock worth $904,322. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TriMas during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

