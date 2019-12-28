Trudy Marie Curran Purchases 29,240 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) Stock

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,794.20.

Shares of TSE:BTE traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -8.16. Baytex Energy Corp has a 1-year low of C$1.33 and a 1-year high of C$3.13.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$424.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

