True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TSE TNT.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.42. 171,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $655.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.80. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$7.47.

TNT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

