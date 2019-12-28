Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Short Interest Up 15.9% in December

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 840,200 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 724,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBI. TheStreet upgraded Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Trueblue in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trueblue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Trueblue alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trueblue by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,048,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,436,000 after acquiring an additional 74,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trueblue by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,221,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,492,000 after acquiring an additional 90,030 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Trueblue by 17.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,086,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Trueblue by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trueblue by 24.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 105,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trueblue stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.62. 118,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,209. The company has a market capitalization of $925.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.66. Trueblue has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.63 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trueblue will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.