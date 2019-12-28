TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.55.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.36 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 803.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,900,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,149 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 703.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 477,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 418,195 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 76.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

