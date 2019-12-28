TrueChain (TRUE) Price Up 1.8% This Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. TrueChain has a total market cap of $17.20 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002912 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, OKEx, ZB.COM and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.33 or 0.05919876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029805 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035789 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001198 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, CoinBene, ZB.COM, HitBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

