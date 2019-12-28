Truegame Price Hits $0.0037 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Truegame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $302,762.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00187172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01299713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119910 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.