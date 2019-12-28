TrueUSD Market Cap Hits $155.48 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $155.48 million and $159.73 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, Koinex and HBUS. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 154,011,650 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, Bitso, Zebpay, IDEX, Bittrex, Binance, HBUS, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Kuna, CoinTiger, Crex24 and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

