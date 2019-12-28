Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

TRMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of TRMK stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 187,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth $512,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 16.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 251.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth $29,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.