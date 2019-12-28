TrustVerse Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,028.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $26,028.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.58 or 0.05919723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029673 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035761 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001232 BTC.

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,960,828 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

