TTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.85 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, TTC has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Bibox and BitForex. TTC has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $21,419.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.18 or 0.05917188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001221 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 839,518,412 coins and its circulating supply is 382,493,256 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, BitForex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

