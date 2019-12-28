TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEC. Sidoti began coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TTEC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.68.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. TTEC had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $429,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,247,299.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,587,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,982,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,782,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,604,000 after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

