TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Short Interest Update

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 352,800 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 393,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEC. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.22. 131,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.68.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter. TTEC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.39%.

In other news, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $429,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,909 shares in the company, valued at $9,247,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $134,571,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TTEC by 63.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TTEC during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TTEC by 99.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

