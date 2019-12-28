Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Update

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 68,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 73,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,960. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $535.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

