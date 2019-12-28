TurtleCoin (TRTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $661,533.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 61,892,187,269 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

