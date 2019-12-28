TurtleNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $424,908.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $424,908.00 and $1,450.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022199 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024771 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000799 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001250 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

