Typerium (TYPE) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Typerium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. In the last week, Typerium has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Typerium has a market cap of $364,166.00 and $317.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Typerium Token Profile

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,616,075,166 tokens. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Typerium Token Trading

Typerium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

