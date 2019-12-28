U Network (UUU) Price Hits $0.0004

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, HADAX and DEx.top. U Network has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $30,016.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, U Network has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official website is u.network. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DEx.top, HADAX, IDEX, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

