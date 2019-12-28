Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $887,369.00 and $427,134.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, IDEX and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.76 or 0.05897380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035754 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, BTC-Alpha, IDEX, LBank, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, BitForex, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

