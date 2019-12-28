UGAS (UGAS) Market Capitalization Tops $3.48 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, UGAS has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $864,775.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.18 or 0.05917188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001221 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

