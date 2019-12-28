Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Cap of $5.74 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $30,696.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,415.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.02 or 0.02815836 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006062 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00521549 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002466 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,536,984 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra's official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

