Ultra (UOS) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $29,477.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,317.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.40 or 0.02821537 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005841 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00541659 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002480 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,536,984 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra's official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

