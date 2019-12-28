Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. Leerink Swann reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $43.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,316 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 754,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6,239.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 270,742 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $11,431,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 130,561 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.