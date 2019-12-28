Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Short Interest Update

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on RARE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

RARE traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. 370,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

