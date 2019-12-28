UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce sales of $275.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $256.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.93 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other news, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $258,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $441,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,060 shares of company stock valued at $802,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after buying an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 83.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

