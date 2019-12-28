UNI COIN (UNI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,529.00

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. UNI COIN has a total market capitalization of $108.80 million and approximately $1,529.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNI COIN has traded 55.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNI COIN token can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00024678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and BCEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About UNI COIN

UNI COIN (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNI COIN Token Trading

UNI COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

