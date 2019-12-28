UNICORN Token (UNI) Market Capitalization Reaches $289,478.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $289,478.00 and $12,393.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.